LACKAWANNA, NY — Police are investigating a threat that was made toward Lackwanna City Schools.

A Lackawanna Police dispatcher said they're taking the threat "very seriously."

It's the second threat of violence in one week for Lackawanna schools. On Tuesday, Lackawanna Police responded to the middle/high school complex Tuesday morning after the district received a threat.

The school was placed in lockout mode while police investigated.

Police did an extensive investigation at the school and the lockout was lifted at 11:20 a.m.

© 2018 WGRZ