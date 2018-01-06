LACKAWANNA, NY-- Lackawanna Police are investigating a threat made towards one of the Lackawanna Schools Thursday evening.

Police say they were made aware of a Snapchat message threatening violence. This is the second threat made on social media threatening violence in the past week.

Police officials informed the Superintendent. Lackawanna Police Chief James Michel said in a press release the threats are not credible and that precautions were taken to ensure students and staff are safe.

Additional officers were brought in to be at the school on Friday. Police believe that a small group of teens are involved.

