Lackawanna police investigate early morning homicide

Police identified the victim as Andre E. Jones, 34, of Lackawanna.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Lackawanna Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning on Olcott Street. This is the first homicide to take place in the city in the past couple of years, according to police.

Lackawanna Police say that 34-year-old Andre E. Jones was shot while inside a pickup truck. Jones had reportedly been sitting in the truck for about five minutes when two men approached and allegedly fired 10-15 shots into the truck.

Police say the suspects then fled on foot.

Jones received medical care on site from AMR before being taken to Mercy Hospital hospital where he died.