LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — A Lackawanna man has been sentenced for his part in an assault on his pregnant wife in 2017.

Ghanem AbuGhanem, 33-years-old, was sentenced to 5 years in prison with 3 years post-release supervision.

AbuGhanem assaulted and strangled his pregnant wife following an argument inside their home on Ingham Avenue in July 2017.

Authorities say AbuGhanem dragged his wife into their toddler's empty bedroom, put his hands around her neck and obstructed her breathing. He also jumped on her back and drove his knee into her spine.

When the victim attempted to call for help, this is when authorities say he threw her call phone against the call, causing the battery to pop out.

After this altercation, investigators say AbuGhanem punched his wife in the face with a cell phone in his hand. When she screamed for help, he used a baby blanket to choke her, causing her to lose consciousnesses.

When she awoke, she was able to put her phone back together and call 911.

AbuGhanem was found guilty of one count of second degree strangulation, one count of criminal obstruction of breathing, and two counts of third degree assault.