BUFFALO, NY-The Lackawanna man pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS will spend the next 15 years behind bars.

That was the sentence handed down Monday afternoon by U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara to 47-year-old Arafat Nagi.

Earlier this year, Nagi admitted traveling to Turkey in an effort to enter Syria and fight on behalf of the terrorist organization. Nagi traveled to Turkey twice, in October 2012 and July 2014. Besides the trips, he also bought a large number of military combat items including body armor, a machete, and night vision goggles.

