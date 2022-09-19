Lackawanna man pleads guilty to running over man with vehicle, leading to man's death

Emmanuel Muniz-Figueroa, 29 pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting personal injury resulting in death (class “D” felony).

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lackawanna man has pleaded guilty to charges for running over a man while driving an SUV, which lead to the man's death.

On Aug. 28, around 2:14 a.m. Muniz-Figueroa got into a fight following an argument outside a home on Dona Street in the City of Lackawanna. Jose Matos displayed a kitchen knife and Muniz-Figueroa drove away in a SUV.

Muniz-Figueroa then drove back to the house and Matos ran in front car and was run over.

Matos, 52, was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries on Aug. 31.