BUFFALO, NY-- An Erie County Court judge found a Lackawanna man guilty of sex abuse charges involving two co-workers.

Following a four day on-jury trial, Derrick Cleveland, 51, was convicted of one count of sex abuse in the first degree and two counts of sex abuse in the third degree.

Cleveland was working as a manager at a facility for the developmentally disabled and on two separate occasions, in April and June of 2016, subjected a female co-worker to sexual contact without her consent.

Later in June of that same year, he had sexual contact with a different female co-worker by forcible compulsion.

Cleveland will be sentenced in December, where he faces a maximum of seven years in prison. He remains free on $20,000 bail until that time.

© 2018 WGRZ