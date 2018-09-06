BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Lackawanna has died after a shooting early Saturday morning near a bowling alley on Bailey Avenue.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. on Bailey Avenue just north of Clinton Street.

The man, whose name has not been released, was shot multiple times.

He taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

The announcement that he had passed came at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information on the case should call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

