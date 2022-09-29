Kenmore West High School student accused of bringing BB gun to school

School officials alerted parents in a letter that is posted on the school's website.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A student at Kenmore West High School is accused of bringing a BB gun to school Thursday morning.

School officials alerted parents in a letter that is posted on the school's website.

Administrators say they received a report during school arrival that a student had a weapon. The student was located by the school resource officer and the student allegedly admitted to having the weapon. The student's locker and belongings were searched and the BB gun was found.

Officials say the student was detained and the Town of Tonawanda Police were involved.

According to New York State law, anyone under the age of 16 cannot be in possession of an air-powered gun. It is also a violation of the school district's Code of Conduct.

The student is facing both criminal charges and disciplinary charges.

The district says students and families can help keep schools safe.

• If you see something, say something.

• Immediately report any concern to the school district.

• If a safety concern arises after hours, students and families should immediately contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department.

• Information may also be shared anonymously through the Safe School Helpline by calling 800-4-1-VOICE Ext. 359 or texting 614-426-0240.