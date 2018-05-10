KENMORE, NY-- The Kenmore Village Police Chief has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Chief Peter Breitnauer was arrested and charged Friday morning by criminal complaint with possession of hydrocodone.

According to authorities, Breitnauer was taking prescription pills from the NYS Medication Drop Box located at the Kenmore Police Station.

He admitted that he is addicted to hydrocodone and has been taking them from the box for his personal use.

Agents found that Breitnauer hide more than 100 hydrocodone pills that he had taken from the drop box in a closet in his office.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval is following this story and will have more details as they become available.

