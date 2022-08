Police say thieves are targeting KIA models from 2011 to 2021 and Hyundai models from 2015 to 2021. And there were no keys left in the cars.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Kenmore Police are warning residents about car thefts.

Police say thieves are targeting KIA models from 2011 to 2021 and Hyundai models from 2015 to 2021. And there were no keys in the cars police said.

If you own a car that falls in either category, police say to park it in a garage or in a driveway and block it with a second car.