No injuries in Kenmore party fight

Officers say the crowd consisted of nearly 200 people.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Kenmore Police say no one was hurt, after a large fight erupted as officers tried breaking up a party Friday Night.

Officers tell 2 On Your Side, they responded to Elmwood just north of Kenmore around 10:30 pm to reports that a large group of juveniles were leaving a party. Estimates put the size of the crowd at 200 people, according to police.

While officers were trying to get everyone to leave, that's when the fight broke out. Police had to use pepper spray to calm down the crowd.

Three juveniles were detained and later turned over to family members.