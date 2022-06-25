26-year-old Kenmore man charged with DWI after allegedly hitting 4 parked cars

According to the City of Tonawanda Police Department, the incident happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A 26-year-old Kenmore man is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and hitting four parked vehicles in the City of Tonawanda.

According to the City of Tonawanda Police Department, the incident happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday on Broad Street near Delaware Street. Police say no one was injured in the incident.

The driver, who was identified as Andrew Dickman, was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, suspended driver's license, no driver's license and failure to keep right. It's alleged that Dickman had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.19.

City of Tonawanda Police say that Dickman was released to a family member.