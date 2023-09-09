Kenmore man arrested in Friday Night Lights fight

A Kenmore man is one of four people facing charges after an incident at All High Stadium Friday night

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police Say 3 teens and a Kenmore man are facing charges for an incident at All High Stadium Friday night.

Police say 46-year-old Delshon Taylor of Kenmore has been charged with obstruction of justice and multiple counts of disorderly conduct. Police also charged three teenagers.

A 15-year-old teenager was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. A second 15-year-old was charged with obstruction of justice, and a 14-year-old was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. The three teens are all males.

The disturbance began around 8:30 p.m. when officers were called to the stadium located on Main Street for a fight. According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, it started among fans who had attended the game.

"Police, with the assistance of the Buffalo Public Schools, called the game before it ended to ensure public safety," a spokesperson told 2 On Your Side.

However, the fights didn't stop at the end of the game.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said there were more fights that started outside. He said that people from the stands started confronting officers and threw items at them. Officers from four different police districts responded to the scene in an attempt to get people to leave the area.

"There were large fights. There were assaults that were occurring. We had the deployment of a Taser. We had the deployment of pepper spray to disperse the crowds," Gramaglia said Saturday afternoon, adding that some police cars were damaged.

Jeffrey Hammond, the director of public relations and information for Buffalo Public Schools, issued a statement about the incident late Friday night.

“The Buffalo Public School District is aware of an altercation that took place among spectators at the high school football game between McKinley and Bennett, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated," Hammond said.

"For the safety of the players and other spectators, the game was stopped. The District is working with the Buffalo Police Department to investigate this incident. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time."