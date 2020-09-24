Kenmore bar has liquor license suspended following shooting incident

Two people say they were shot inside Floyd's Place on Delaware Avenue on September 19.

KENMORE, N.Y. — The NYS Liquor Authority (SLA) has suspended the liquor license of a Kenmore bar over a shooting incident this past weekend.

The emergency suspension was ordered against Bimbers Delwood, Inc. doing business as 'Floyd's Place' located at 3115 Delaware Avenue. Effective immediately, no alcohol may be sold or consumed there.

The action comes after Kenmore Police responded to a call of shots fired on Delwood Road in the area of Floyd's Saturday night. Shortly after, two shooting victims, one a 17-year-old male, showed up at Kenmore Mercy Hospital and said they were shot while in the bar. Police say one victim said they were shot twice in the leg, the other victim, in the chest.

Officers investigating what happened said the bartender and an off-duty employee were uncooperative, denying anything happened that night. However, video obtained from inside the bar and shared with the SLA showed a man punch another patron, who subsequently fired at least one round from a handgun before chasing the attacker outside. The video goes on to show a bouncer throw a shell casing into the trash. Additional shell casings were found near the bar on Delwood Road. That same video also shows that social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols were not being followed that night.

The Kenmore Police also forwarded to the SLA additional reports of other police calls to the bar, including one from August 22 where an unconscious male and female who had been assaulted were found outside the bar.

Wednesday, the Authority charged Floyd's with multiple violations, including operating a disorderly premise, failure to supervise and becoming a focal point for police attention and violations of the Governor’s Executive Orders concerning COVID-19 restrictions.

Under state law, the bar owners are entitled to a prompt hearing by an Administrative Law Judge.