BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police tell 2 On Your Side that a Kaleida public safety officer was arrested Thursday morning at Buffalo General Hospital.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said that patrol was called to the hospital for a trespasser. While police were in the process of making the arrest, the public safety officer attempted to obstruct police.

The public safety officer ended up getting arrested and has been charged with harassment.

Captain Rinaldo says this incident was 'extremely isolated' and that Buffalo Police works well with Kaleida and their officers are extremely professional.

2 On Your Side has reached out to Kaleida Health, we will update this story when more information becomes available.