Juvenile charged with making terroristic threat on social media

After consulting with the Family Court division of the Erie County Attorney's Office, the juvenile has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A juvenile is facing charges in connection with a threat made over social media.

After consulting with the Family Court division of the Erie County Attorney's Office, the juvenile has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

Amherst Police say they launched an investigation on Dec. 13 after a threat was made on social media in regards to the Sweet Home School District.

The investigation determined that students and staff were not in any danger and say the threat was non-credible.