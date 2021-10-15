Jury selection to begin Monday for high-profile Niagara County murder trial

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday for the trial of Joseph Belstadt, who is charged with the 1993 murder of 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — According to the Niagara County Court schedule, jury selection is expected to begin Monday for a second time for a Niagara County man charged in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser.

Joseph Belstadt, 45, is accused in the September 1993 killing of Steingasser, whose body was found in Bond Lake Park several weeks after she was last seen getting into Belstadt’s car in North Tonawanda.

Steingasser and Belstadt were high school classmates at the time of her death.

In March of 2020, a jury was selected, and opening arguments were underway when a mistrial was declared due to the COVID pandemic.

Belstadt appeared in court for a pretrial hearing in September. He has been free on $250,000 bond since he was charged back in April of 2018.

Charges were filed after DNA evidence was re-examined in the case.