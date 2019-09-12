BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jury selection has begun in the trial of a man accused of firing several shots at a local business.

Travis Green is accused of shooting 20 rounds in the parking lot of the Dollar General store at Union and French roads in Cheektowaga back in 2017.



One person was hurt in that shooting.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office alleges Green went to the store and went inside for an application. It's alleged that he became irate for some reason and left the store and started shooting at the store from the outside.

Green's mother, Viola, told 2 On Your Side at the time she thinks her son was "fed up" and snapped. She said he was stressed because he was hurt at work, fired from a job and was going through a separation with his wife.