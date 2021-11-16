x
Jury finds Joseph Belstadt guilty in Mandy Steingasser murder

Joseph Belstadt was found guilty in the death of Mandy Steingasser.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A jury has convicted a man for murdering a 17-year-old Niagara County teenager in 1993.

Belstadt, 46, was charged with the 1993 murder of a high school classmate Steingasser, a 17-year-old whose body was found strangled in Bond Lake Park several weeks after she was last seen getting into Belstadt’s car in North Tonawanda.

Police considered Belstadt a prime suspect in the killing, but it wasn’t until April of 2018, some 25 years after Steingasser’s death, that he was charged after a review of DNA evidence using more sophisticated means than existed back in 1993.

Since his arrest more than three-and-a-half years ago, Belstadt, who has maintained his innocence, has been free on $250,000 bail.

The trial stretched over more three weeks and featured 45 witnesses, the credibility of whom, along with the evidence, came under fire by Belstadt's lawyer, Michelle G. Bergevin.

