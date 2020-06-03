BUFFALO, N.Y. — The jury in the Jeffrey Calhoun case has found him guilty of menacing, but has acquitted him on the other charges, including unlawful imprisonment and criminal impersonation. He was also found not guilty of any hate crimes.

Calhoun had been accused of using a racial slur, while pulling a gun on a woman following a traffic accident on Colvin Avenue in North Buffalo last year.

Jeffrey Calhoun took the stand himself Wednesday, claiming he did not use a racial slur toward anyone after an accident on Colvin Avenue in Buffalo last year.

The video was filmed by a bystander was on the opposite side of the street when the fender-bender between Calhoun and Muhammad took place.

RELATED: Police: Buffalo man steals car because he needed a ride home from court

RELATED: Tonawanda man inadvertently shoots girlfriend at Walden Galleria