Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for recklessly causing the death of a 31-year-old man while unloading his rifle.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on the evening of June 21, 2020, Luis E. Gonzalez, 33, was unloading a lever action rifle in his bedroom when he shot Miguel Cordova, 31, in the head. Cordova was killed in the incident.

The shooting happened at Gonzalez's home on Debra Lane in the City of Buffalo.

A jury found Gonzalez guilty Monday afternoon to one count of manslaughter in the second degree, a class C felony, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor.