Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was found guilty of murder by a jury on Friday.

Daiquin Gray, 28, was convicted on one felony murder charge, one felony robbery charge, and also one felony count of criminal possession of a weapon. After the four-day trial, jurors deliberated for roughly two hours Friday afternoon.

The fatal shooting of 38-year-old Marcques Robinson of Buffalo happened in the Delavan-Grider neighborhood on April 24, 2021.

Prosecutors alleged that Robinson was shot shortly after 6 p.m. while pumping gas. He attempted to run but collapsed nearby and died at the scene.

Gray was accused of intentionally firing the shots that killed Robinson, then stealing the gold chain from his neck.

Gray faces 40 years to life in prison when he's sentenced on May 26. He is being held without bail.

Gray's co-defendant, 33-year-old Corey Bell of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one felony county of robbery in November of 2022. He faces up to 25 years in prison when he's sentenced on May 12. He's also being held without bail.