Jury deliberations begin Wednesday in Shane Casado trial

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jury deliberations in the murder trial of Shane Casado are set to begin Wednesday morning after closing arguments wrapped up this Tuesday afternoon.

Casado is charged with killing his girlfriend Rachelle Wierzbicki in November 2018.

He admitted to shooting her twice with a rifle outside his grandmother's home in South Buffalo.

Today his defense claimed he acted negligently and made a mistake back when it happened.

When Wierzbicki arrived at his grandmother's residence the defense said if he had intended to kill her he would've shot her in the back, instead, he called 911 for help.

Prosecutors painted a different picture claiming the killing was intentional and not an accident, also that was with zero motive.

Court will resume at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.