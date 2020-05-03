BUFFALO, N.Y. — The case of a man accused of using a racial slur, while pulling a gun on a woman following a traffic accident, is now in the hands of a jury.

Jeffrey Calhoun took the stand himself Wednesday, claiming he did not use a racial slur towards anyone after an accident on Colvin Avenue in Buffalo last year.

He faces seven years in prison if he's convicted.

Jury deliberations are underway right now. 2 On Your Side reporter Karys Belger is in court and will updates throughout the day. \

