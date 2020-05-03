BUFFALO, N.Y. — The swift-moving trial of Jeffrey Calhoun continued Wednesday morning.

Jurors heard closing arguments from the defense and prosecution in the early afternoon and began deliberating.

Calhoun took the stand and gave his perspective of what happened during the incident in question last summer.

Calhoun testified that he did not use profane language or racial slurs toward Jeanneie Muhammad after the fender-bender, nor was he angry about what happened.

The testimony continued with Calhoun saying that he did not intend to fire his gun. He continued by saying the safety was on when he pulled the weapon out of its holster.

The prosecution cross-examined Calhoun. Prior to that, Judge Burns had the court take a break before closing arguments.

The prosecution called in to question Calhoun's motivation for pulling out his gun and implied there could have been no other motivation than to intimidate Muhammad.

The jury was sent home at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday after sending a note to the judge, asking for clarification on what constituted guilt for two of the charges. Judge Burns agreed to answer the question when the court reconvened on Thursday morning.

