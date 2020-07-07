Judge rules Deyanna Davis to be released on bail

On Tuesday, a federal judge agreed to release Deyanna Davis, 30, from custody on $75,000 bail with electronic monitoring as well as other conditions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo woman accused of running over a New York State trooper and two other police officers during a protest on June 1 will now be released from custody.

On Tuesday, a federal judge agreed to release Deyanna Davis, 30, from custody on $75,000 bail with electronic monitoring as well as other conditions. Davis must also pay $20,000 bail on state charges of attempted murder.

Davis is facing charges of attempted murder in the first degree, aggravated assault upon a police officer, assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.