BUFFALO, N.Y. - A judge has granted Rep. Chris Collins' request to be excused from appearing in court next week for a status conference.

In court documents obtained by 2 On Your Side, Chris Collins' attorneys ask a federal judge for Collins, his son and Stephen Zarsky, to be excused from appearing in court.

The conference is scheduled for October 11. The letter claims that Collins will be in Buffalo, as October is "a District Work Month for Congress," and Collins' son and Zarsky will be in New Jersey.

Rep. Chris Collins has said he remain on the ballot this fall despite being indicted in August on federal insider-trading charges, changing his mind after suspending his campaign several weeks ago.

You can view the motion and the judge's grant below:

Collins Order by WGRZ-TV on Scribd

© 2018 WGRZ