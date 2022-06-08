Judge finds Buffalo man guilty of manslaughter for killing another driver

Cameryon Nelson was found guilty of one count of manslaughter in the second degree and was acquitted of all other charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of manslaughter for killing another driver nearly two years ago. Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan rendered her decision Tuesday morning following a two-day, non-jury trial in May.

Cameryon Nelson, 24, was found guilty of one count of manslaughter and acquitted of all other charges for killing a driver in a crash on Bailey Avenue on July 8, 2020.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Nelson was speeding northbound on Bailey Avenue around 9:40 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane near East Lovejoy Street. Nelson then crashed head-on with a southbound vehicle on Bailey Avenue. The driver of the other vehicle, Dorian Monique Baines, 24, was killed.

The District Attorney's Office says Nelson had cannabis in his system and was attempting to maneuver around another vehicle at the time of the crash.

Nelson and his passenger suffered minor injuries in the accident. Both were taken to ECMC where they were treated.

Nelson was found guilty of one count of manslaughter in the second degree, a class C felony. He was acquitted of all other charges. Nelson faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in August.