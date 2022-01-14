Joseph Belstadt gets 25 years-to-life sentence for Mandy Steingasser's murder in 1993

Steingasser was found strangled in Bond Lake Park several weeks after she was last seen getting into Belstadt’s car in North Tonawanda in 1993.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Joseph Belstadt, who in November was convicted of killing a 17-year-old high school acquaintance more than 28 years ago, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

"I did not kill Mandy Steingasser. … I am innocent," he told the judge during his sentencing on Friday.

On Nov. 16 last year, Belstadt was found guilty of murder in connection with the death of Steingasser, whose body was found strangled in Bond Lake Park several weeks after she was last seen getting into Belstadt’s car in North Tonawanda in 1993.

Police had long considered Belstadt, 46 at the time of his conviction, the prime suspect in the killing. But it wasn’t until April of 2018, some 25 years after Steingasser’s death, that he was charged after a review of DNA evidence using more sophisticated means than existed back in 1993.

Since his arrest more than three-and-a-half years ago, Belstadt, who has maintained his innocence, had been free on $250,000 bail.