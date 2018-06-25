JAMESTOWN, NY - A Jamestown woman is in custody after 10 dogs, one of them dead, were reportedly found in "deplorable" conditions while in her care.

Jamestown Police say they responded to a reported burglary Saturday at an apartment on Prendergast Avenue. When they arrived, they found Christine Emming, 40, and an unnamed 16 year old, had 10 dogs in the home.

One of the dogs was dead, and police say the conditions in the house were "deplorable," with "no utilities, no dog food or running water, and no proper care or sustenance for the dogs."

A necropsy has been scheduled for the deceased dog to determine the cause of death.

Emming and the minor were taken into custody on ten counts of animal cruelty, with additional charges possible.

The nine dogs taken from the apartment are in the care of a local shelter.

