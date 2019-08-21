JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown woman faces charges after a child found wandering the streets, which led to a police investigation that unearthed unfit living conditions.

Kaitlyn Seekings, 21, is charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Jamestown Police say it began with reports of a child wondering the 100 block of Forest Avenue Tuesday morning. Soon afterward, Seekings came across a group of people who had been looking after the child, and a dispute followed.

After a search, Jamestown Police determined that four adults and six children lived under the same roof, which has been condemned.

Police say the home had lacked running water for about three weeks and that there were containers of urine and feces in different rooms, along with unbagged garbage and other debris.

New York State Child Protective Services and county officials were brought in. The six children are now being cared for by a family relative.

Charges are still pending for the three other adults who lived in the home.

