Jamestown stabbing death under investigation

The 23-year-old man who was stabbed later died at the hospital.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Police in Jamestown are investigating after a man was stabbed to death late Monday night.

Investigators say the victim, a 23-year-old man, was walking on North Main Street between East 4th and 5th Streets when he was stabbed by a man, believed to be in his 20's.

The victim was taken to UPMC Chautauqua where he later died. His name is not being released at this time.

Police believe the victim had some sort of altercation with a third party and emphasize this was not a random attack.

Anyone with information is asked to to call the anonymous tip like at 483-TIPS (8477).