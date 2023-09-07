After overnight shooting, Jamestown Police search for suspect

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Whitley Avenue.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — One person is in stable condition after being shot multiple times early Thursday morning in Jamestown.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Whitley Avenue, where members of the Jamestown Police Department immediately rendered aid. The person was transported to receive more medical attention and listed in stable condition, as of Thursday afternoon.

Jamestown Police are looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting. They're looking for a male who wore a blue hoodie and jeans, who fled on foot going east, across the West Sixth Street bridge.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 716-483-TIPS (8477).