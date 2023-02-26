Jamestown Police use Taser, arrest man after incident

Police were called to an apartment complex around 10:25 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person wielding a weapon.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police used a taser to subdue a man who they took into custody Sunday morning.

Police were called to an apartment complex around 10:25 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person wielding a weapon. Upon arrival, Jamestown Police officers said the man with a knife "had several altercations with the tenants and landlords" at the complex, on the city's north side.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Isaiah Pearsons, was reportedly locked in his apartment and did not comply with officers at the scene. When he did come out, Jamestown Police said Pearsons was combative.

Pearsons was taken into custody after officers at the scene used a taser to subdue him. He was taken Jamestown City Jail, where he is being held, pending arraignment.

Pearsons has been charged with two counts of menacing, assault, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment. Police said an incident involving assault and harassment happened before police arrived.

Jamestown Police said Pearsons "is currently under the supervision of NYS Parole stemming from an incident in 2015," where he was convicted of attempted murder, assault, and other violent charges.