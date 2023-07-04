Jamestown Police to host community meetings this summer

Jamestown officials will host community meetings to discuss residents' concerns

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department, along with the City of Jamestown Department of Development will be holding community meetings this summer to share concerns about their neighborhoods.

There will be four community meetings that will be held at various parks throughout the city.

Residents are asked to come and speak to city officials about their concerns about what's happening in their community.

All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. They will be held: