JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown police officer has been suspended without pay after he was recently arrested.

A sergeant with the department says Kenneth Nellis,III, 40, was arrested on Schuyler Street Monday evening. He is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Police have not released any details on the crime he's accused with.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Manafort's sentencing hearing underway in DC

Police investigating armed robbery at Dash's grocery store in Town of Tonawanda

FAA criticized for not grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8