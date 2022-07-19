Jamestown Police asking for public's help following 'spree of criminal mischief complaints'

According to police, the incidents were reported on the west side of Jamestown between July 8 and July 11.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's help following a "spree of criminal mischief complaints" in the City of Jamestown.

According to police, the incidents were reported on the west side of Jamestown between July 8 and July 11. It's alleged that two people slashed about 30 vehicle tires.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to check their security camera video footage, specifically during the overnight hours of July 8 to the early morning hours of July 9 for the individuals captured in the surveillance photos below.

Police say the impacted areas include McKinley Avenue, Charles Street, Norwood Avenue, Chautauqua Avenue, Delaware Avenue, Front Street, Forest Avenue and Chambers Street.

Anyone with video or any additional information about this is asked to contact Detective Morganti at (716) 969-5565 or at Morganti@jpdny.com.