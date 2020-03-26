JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday morning.

Police responded to a residence on Jefferson Street after receiving several calls of several shots fired.

Police say a male victim was shot during an argument that happened in the front yard of the home. The victim drove himself to UPMC Chautauqua. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed the incident to call them at: 716-483-7537 or send a confidential tip at: 716-483-8477.

RELATED: REAL ID deadline pushed back a year due to COVID-19

RELATED: Buffalo Police investigate body found in yard