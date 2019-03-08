JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police said they are investigating the death of a dog, who had been stabbed multiple times.

Captain Robert Samuelson said police were called around 3:15 p.m. Saturday to a house on Baker Street for a report of a man with self-inflicted wounds. When police arrived, they found a dead dog.

Samuelson said the suspect could face charges of aggravated cruelty to animals. The man is being treated for self-inflicted injuries.

