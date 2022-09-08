Jamestown Police arrested 4 suspects after a chase led to drugs being found

After the arrest, police went to Samuel Pointer's house where they allegedly discovered a large number of drugs and two guns.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police arrested four people after a chase led to a drug discovery Tuesday.

According to the news release, police spotted a wanted parolee, Samuel Pointer, and tried to arrest him.

Officers said that it led to a high-speed chase through Ellicott and it ended in Frewsburg.

Pointer and his alleged passenger Dakota Trippe were arrested and police said there was also an infant in the car.

After the arrest, police went to Pointer's house where they allegedly discovered a large number of drugs and two guns.

Two men that were inside the home, Russell Bartlett and Don Lawson were also arrested.