x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Jamestown Police arrested 4 suspects after a chase led to drugs being found

After the arrest, police went to Samuel Pointer's house where they allegedly discovered a large number of drugs and two guns.

More Videos

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police arrested four people after a chase led to a drug discovery Tuesday.

According to the news release, police spotted a wanted parolee, Samuel Pointer, and tried to arrest him.

Officers said that it led to a high-speed chase through Ellicott and it ended in Frewsburg.

Pointer and his alleged passenger Dakota Trippe were arrested and police said there was also an infant in the car.

After the arrest, police went to Pointer's house where they allegedly discovered a large number of drugs and two guns.

Two men that were inside the home, Russell Bartlett and Don Lawson were also arrested.

Police said all four will stay in jail until their arraignment.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out