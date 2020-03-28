JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police arrested six people Thursday on a variety of drug and weapon charges following a shooting.

An investigation into the shooting, which happened late Thursday morning in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue, led to a search warrant that was executed at the same residence.

Police say a man was shot during an argument that happened in the front yard of the home and drove himself to UPMC Chautauqua. He suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Jamestown Police found four illegally possessed handguns, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, about 12 pounds of marijuana, 1.2 ounces of cocaine and $4,000 cash during that search.

They arrested Anthony D. Burris, 29, of Jamestown. Burris has been charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana.

Police say it was suspected that individuals involved in the shooting were hiding out in a residence on the 400 block of Buffalo Street. Detectives from the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force worked collaboratively to gather information about the residence, where police eventually arrested several individuals:

Torrie T. Jones, 21, of Buffalo, who was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing governmental administration, and false personation

Mikial C. Moore, 26, of Buffalo, who was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal possession of stolen property

Andre D. Jones, 18, of Buffalo, who was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Eddie Melendez, 47, of Jamestown, who was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Melissa C. Kestler, 39, of Jamestown, who was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Roughly seven grams of crack cocaine and 4.7 grams of fentanyl were found by police during a search of the Buffalo Street residence.

All six people were taken to Jamestown City Jail.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police and Dunkirk Police Department helped Jamestown Police during the investigations.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed any incidents to call them at: (716) 483-7537 or send a confidential tip at: (716) 483-8477.

