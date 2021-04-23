Jamestown man indicted on sex trafficking charges

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging 30-year-old Anthony Burris of sex trafficking and enticing travel to engage in sexual activity.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Jamestown is facing sex trafficking charges.

Investigators say Burris was forcing two women to engage in sexual acts for money, while also assaulting them and giving them drugs.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the investigation picked up when the mother of a victim contacted the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office on January 21. A complaint had previously been filed.