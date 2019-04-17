BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people from Jamestown were arrested and face multiple drug and firearm charges, according to the office of U.S. Attorney for Western New York James Kennedy.

Douglas P. Beardsley, 33, and Camille Lopez, 18, on Wednesday were arrested and charged with possession with attempt to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime, and possession of stolen firearms.

Beardsley also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was previously convicted of three felony offenses.

The two face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

