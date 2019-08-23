JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown police and the U.S. Marshals Service are searching for 47-year-old Todd A. Dellahoy.

Police say the Jamestown man is wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for attempted arson, as well as parole violation in Pennsylvania.

Police searched Willard Street and Willow Avenue in Jamestown on Thursday afternoon. They did not find Dellahoy there.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Jamestown Police at (716) 483-7537, or the confidential tip line at 483-8477.

