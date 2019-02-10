BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Jamestown man who was convicted of possessing child pornography will spend more than eight years in prison.

The 100-month sentence for Steven Fetterman, 36, was handed down Wednesday, according to the office of U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

Prosecutors say that in November 2015, Fetterman had 1,720 videos and 13,838 images of child pornography. They say some of those videos and images included children who were 12 years old and younger, and others included depictions of violence.

Following jail time, Fetterman will serve 30 years of supervised release.

