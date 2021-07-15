Jamestown man sentenced to 30 years on child porn charges

James Chapman distributed child pornography images of three minors.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A man from Jamestown was sentenced to 30 years in prison and life supervised release on Thursday after being convicted of producing and possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

James Chapman, 40, was convicted for obtaining and distributing child pornography from three minors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, who handled the case, stated that in 2014, Chapman communicated with a 16-year-old girl through Facebook and offered to pay her and her friend $60 each to have sex with him. The girls met him at his house where Chapman engaged in sexual intercourse with them.

He paid each of them $60 and used his cellphone to take a picture of the girls sitting completely nude on his bed. Chapman later distributed these photos using his Facebook account, according to Mango.

Mango stated that in 2017, Chapman requested and received sexually explicit images from a 17-year-old through Facebook. Chapman then sent the image to another person. Additionally, he shared the photo he took of the victims in 2014 with the 17-year-old.

“Thanks to this sentence, the defendant will not be able to victimize or sexually exploit minors for the next three decades,” according to U.S. Attorney Kennedy, who announced the sentencing. “Working with our partners at every level of law enforcement, my Office will continue do all that we can to ensure that the most vulnerable members of our community are protected from those who seek to do them harm.”