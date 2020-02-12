Jamestown man pleads guilty to receiving child pornography

Shane Guay, 30, admitted to receiving pictures of young girls via social media and faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars for admitting to receiving sexually explicit pictures of young girls via social media.

The US Attorney's office says that in November, of 2016, Shane Guay, 30, of Jamestown used Instagram to solicit minor victims to produce images of child pornography. He received pictures of two victims, who were 12 years old and 13 years old at the time.

A further investigation uncovered 587 images and five videos on various electronic devices taken from Guay. Some included images of prepubescent children as well as depictions of violence.