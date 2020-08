MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A Jamestown man is facing a murder charge for the stabbing death of another man last month.

A Chautauqua County Grand Jury has handed up an indictment against 28-year-old Carl Sorenson. Sorenson allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Brandon Holland in the chest back on the night of July 6 at N. Main St. and East 4th St. in Jamestown. Sorenson was arrested at his home the next day.