Jamestown man indicted in fatal crash that killed Cattaraugus County woman

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A Jamestown man has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash last December.

A Chautauqua County Grand Jury indicted Randall Rolison, 59, on charges of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, and Manslaughter in the Second Degree.

Rolison is accused of causing the fatal crash that killed Linda Kraemer, 71, of South Dayton. Gary A. Kraemer, 71, was injured in the accident.

State Police say a 2020 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Rolison was traveling on State Route 83 and Center Road in the Town of Arkwright on December 3 when he allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign, and struck a 2018 Ford F-150 traveling westbound on State Route 83.

Gary A. Kraemer was the driver of the Ford. He was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Linda A. Kraemer, a passenger in the Ford, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Chautauqua County Coroner.

Rolison was arraigned in County Court on February 28. He was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail, and is being held without bail.